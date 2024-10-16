Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 50,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 54,981 shares.The stock last traded at $5.60 and had previously closed at $4.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Arqit Quantum
Arqit Quantum Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.06% of Arqit Quantum at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Arqit Quantum
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arqit Quantum
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.