Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 50,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 54,981 shares.The stock last traded at $5.60 and had previously closed at $4.83.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.06% of Arqit Quantum at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

