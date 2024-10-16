Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the September 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

In related news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $36,621.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $377,465,000 after acquiring an additional 286,359 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arch Resources by 13.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,396,000 after purchasing an additional 119,505 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 681.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,515,000 after purchasing an additional 94,989 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,813,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 478,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,917,000 after purchasing an additional 59,072 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $143.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.60. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $116.44 and a 12 month high of $187.60.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $608.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Further Reading

