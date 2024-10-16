Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives $115.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.53.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $108.06 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.62.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $22,723,476.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Gladstone Capital Management LLP grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,385,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,887,000 after purchasing an additional 478,570 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,017,000 after buying an additional 1,216,080 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 431,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,851,000 after buying an additional 21,332 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

