Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALTM. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Arcadium Lithium to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of Arcadium Lithium from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded Arcadium Lithium from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered Arcadium Lithium from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcadium Lithium presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Arcadium Lithium Price Performance

ALTM opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.61. Arcadium Lithium has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.63 million.

Arcadium Lithium Company Profile

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

