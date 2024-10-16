Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Group Inc.

Cascade Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Arbor Realty Trust makes up 2.5% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $133,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABR opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 37.31 and a quick ratio of 37.31.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $297.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 106.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

