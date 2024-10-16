Applied Capital LLC FL Trims Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Applied Capital LLC FL lessened its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 188,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 40.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 168,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,904,000 after purchasing an additional 48,597 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 378,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,726,000 after acquiring an additional 46,530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $7,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $136.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.27 and its 200-day moving average is $124.25. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $139.34.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.