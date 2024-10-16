Applied Capital LLC FL Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Applied Capital LLC FL increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,872 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Intel were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 51,783 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 16,608 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 38,540 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 16,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

