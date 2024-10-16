API3 (API3) Trading Up 11% Over Last Week

API3 (API3) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. In the last seven days, API3 has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One API3 token can currently be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00002118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $166.91 million and $5.56 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About API3

API3 launched on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 142,259,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,519,507 tokens. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. The official website for API3 is api3.org. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 (API3) is a decentralized protocol bridging traditional web APIs with blockchain. It is designed to provide secure access to external data for smart contracts, ensuring reliability and integrity. Created by blockchain experts, API3 enables trustless interactions with real-world information in decentralized applications (dApps). It also incorporates governance features, allowing token holders to participate in decision-making and stake tokens for rewards. API3 revolutionizes Oracle services, enhancing the accuracy and verifiability of data used within the blockchain ecosystem.”

