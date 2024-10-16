Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Short Interest Update

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Aozora Bank Stock Performance

Shares of AOZOY stock opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. Aozora Bank has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05.

About Aozora Bank

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Institutional Banking Group, Structured Finance Group, International Business Group, Customer Relations Group, and Market Group segments. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, deposits-at-notice, non-residents deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as deposits in foreign currencies.

