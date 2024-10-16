Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Short Interest Update

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Aozora Bank Stock Performance
Shares of AOZOY stock opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. Aozora Bank has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05.
About Aozora Bank
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aozora Bank
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Aozora Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aozora Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.