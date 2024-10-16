ANyONe Protocol Trading Up 4.7% This Week (ANYONE)

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. ANyONe Protocol has a market capitalization of $87.37 million and approximately $542,364.12 worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANyONe Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001451 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ANyONe Protocol has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.95 or 0.00251251 BTC.

ANyONe Protocol Token Profile

ANyONe Protocol’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,578,028 tokens. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn. The official website for ANyONe Protocol is anyone.io.

Buying and Selling ANyONe Protocol

