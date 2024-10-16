Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 275.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ANVS. Rodman & Renshaw restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Annovis Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANVS

Annovis Bio Stock Up 6.3 %

ANVS stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. Annovis Bio has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $89.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.72.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.19. On average, research analysts expect that Annovis Bio will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Annovis Bio

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Annovis Bio by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Annovis Bio by 6.1% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Annovis Bio by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Annovis Bio

(Get Free Report)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.