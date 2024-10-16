ANDY Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.80 Million (ANDY)

ANDY (ANDY) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. Over the last seven days, ANDY has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ANDY token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ANDY has a total market cap of $156.89 million and $2.80 million worth of ANDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ANDY Token Profile

ANDY’s genesis date was March 7th, 2024. ANDY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. ANDY’s official Twitter account is @andycoinonerc. The official website for ANDY is www.boysclubandy.com.

ANDY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANDY (ETH) (ANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANDY (ETH) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of ANDY (ETH) is 0.00015165 USD and is up 5.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $3,212,708.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boysclubandy.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

