Analyzing MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) and QXO (NASDAQ:QXO)

QXO (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

QXO has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery has a beta of -2.36, meaning that its share price is 336% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.7% of QXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.6% of QXO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QXO -3.75% 0.51% 0.24% MSP Recovery -1,162.14% -5.50% -2.37%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QXO 0 0 0 0 N/A MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QXO and MSP Recovery”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QXO $57.11 million 109.98 -$1.07 million ($1.76) -8.72 MSP Recovery $7.51 million 2.70 -$56.35 million ($6.26) -0.02

QXO has higher revenue and earnings than MSP Recovery. QXO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSP Recovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

QXO beats MSP Recovery on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QXO

QXO, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. QXO, Inc. is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides LifeWallet, a scalable and expandable data ecosystem where tokenized data is stored in a platform with multiple applications, including LifeWallet EHR for hospitals, medical providers, major medical laboratories, and governmental entities that gather and store electronic health records; Chase to Pay, a real-time, or near real-time analytics driven platform that identifies the proper primary payer at the point of care; LifeChain which is in development in order to tokenize healthcare claims and patient records using blockchain technology; LifeWallet 911 which is in development for utilization by emergency service organizations; LifeWallet Legal; LifeWallet Health; and LifeWallet Sports which connected brands with college athletes. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

