Analysts Set Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Target Price at C$190.90

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$190.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$177.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$171.21 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$139.19 and a 52-week high of C$194.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$167.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$167.05.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C($0.04). Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 51.92%. The business had revenue of C$355.88 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 5.1986449 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.497 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.09%.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Director Nicholas Hugo Housby Dryland bought 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$168.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,001.53. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 805 shares in the company, valued at C$136,001.53. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

