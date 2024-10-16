Analysts Set Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT at $356.41

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $356.41.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of CHTR opened at $331.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.50 and a 200-day moving average of $306.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 32.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 50.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,171,000. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP increased its position in Charter Communications by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP now owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 20,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $828,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

