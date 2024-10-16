Analysts Offer Predictions for APA Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of APA in a research report issued on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on APA from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on APA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

APA stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 3.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.24. APA has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $43.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in APA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 86,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,643,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,050,000 after acquiring an additional 924,400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 23,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

