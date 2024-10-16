Analysts Issue Forecasts for HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research note issued on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst M. Gillmor forecasts that the company will earn $22.18 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $22.51 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s FY2025 earnings at $25.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $28.13 EPS.

HCA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.65.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $401.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The firm has a market cap of $105.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $411.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $389.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.47.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.29 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 286,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,342,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 547.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $4,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,202 shares of company stock worth $6,407,273. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

