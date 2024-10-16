Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $59.43 Million Stock Position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,566,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,908 shares during the quarter. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $59,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PVAL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PVAL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.46. 99,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,527. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average of $36.39. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $578.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th.

(Free Report)

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.