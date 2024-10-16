Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 182.0% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.95.

Amgen Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $325.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.49. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.70 and a 1 year high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.