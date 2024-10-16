American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the September 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of American Lithium from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

American Lithium Stock Down 23.9 %

NASDAQ AMLI opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $183.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.54. American Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56.

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Lithium will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

