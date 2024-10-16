Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,980,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 41,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NYSE ABEV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,233,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,850,510. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27.
Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ABEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.
