Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Short Interest Update

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,620,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the September 15th total of 83,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Amazon.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $187.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

