Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.30. Almacenes Éxito shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 145 shares traded.

Almacenes Éxito Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45.

Get Almacenes Éxito alerts:

Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter.

Almacenes Éxito Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Almacenes Éxito

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Almacenes Éxito during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Almacenes Éxito during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Almacenes Éxito in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Almacenes Éxito in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Almacenes Éxito in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

About Almacenes Éxito

(Get Free Report)

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Almacenes Éxito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almacenes Éxito and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.