AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW) is American Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

American Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF makes up 6.0% of American Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. American Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,051,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the second quarter worth $7,401,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the second quarter valued at $341,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA JUNW traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.61. 2,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,493. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.59. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (JUNW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options and collateral.

