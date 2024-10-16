Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 52.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 53.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 36.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $219.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.75. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $335.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $235.33 per share, with a total value of $1,529,645.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,647,366.51. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Further Reading

