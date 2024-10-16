Algorand 24 Hour Volume Hits $26.23 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $26.23 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00041334 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011743 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,321,674,233 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

