Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

NYSE ACI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 2,948.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 133.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

