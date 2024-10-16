Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 607,300 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the September 15th total of 724,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 99.6 days.

Airbus Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSF traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720. Airbus has a twelve month low of $127.76 and a twelve month high of $187.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.55 and its 200-day moving average is $156.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbus

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airbus

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

