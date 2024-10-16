Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at Scotiabank

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AC. Raymond James cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Air Canada from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Canada presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$23.98.

Air Canada Trading Up 0.5 %

TSE:AC opened at C$17.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$14.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.41.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.13. Air Canada had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 603.77%. The firm had revenue of C$5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 2.5789474 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Christophe Hennebelle acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.70 per share, with a total value of C$29,830.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Articles

