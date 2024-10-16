Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.0014

Aion (AION) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $757,715.79 and $22.95 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00065668 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00018589 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006615 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 63.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,038.27 or 0.39995146 BTC.

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

