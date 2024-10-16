AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.00 and last traded at C$10.73, with a volume of 87820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGF.B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.82.

AGF Management Trading Down 0.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of C$685.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.38.

In related news, Director Cybele Negris bought 5,121 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,246.45. In other news, Director Cybele Negris bought 5,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,246.45. Also, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$128,317.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 51,585 shares of company stock valued at $411,226. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

