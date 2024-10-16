AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Raises Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 243.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 69.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KWEB opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $39.17.

