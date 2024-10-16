AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,521 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.7% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 431,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 59,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 268,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after buying an additional 29,275 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VEA opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $134.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

