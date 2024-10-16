Aerodrome Finance Trading Up 11.1% This Week (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 16th. Aerodrome Finance has a total market capitalization of $219.25 million and $17.26 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00002016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aerodrome Finance Token Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,309,843,061 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,309,843,061.292357 with 651,582,223.8921044 in circulation. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

