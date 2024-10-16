Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Short Interest Up 15.6% in September

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the September 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Advent Technologies stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 355,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.57% of Advent Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advent Technologies Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADN opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. Advent Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies ( NASDAQ:ADN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($10.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

