Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Price Up 4.5% – Here’s Why

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $111.47 and last traded at $111.47. 44,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 209,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.63.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.11.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 5.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.89 and a 200-day moving average of $103.98.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.06 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,470,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,912,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 187,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

