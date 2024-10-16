ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 152328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Up 7.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84.

Get ADS-TEC Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of ADS-TEC Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.