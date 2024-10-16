Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,010 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 12.0% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $31,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,078 shares of company stock worth $16,700,246. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $508.03 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $537.17 and its 200 day moving average is $515.94. The stock has a market cap of $225.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

