Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Short Interest Update

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 44.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Adient by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the second quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADNT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Adient in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Adient from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Adient from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Adient from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Adient stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.63. 742,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,636. Adient has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $37.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $25.31.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.50%. Adient’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

