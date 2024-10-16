AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Short Interest Down 12.6% in September

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the September 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AddLife AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of ADDLF opened at C$7.94 on Wednesday. AddLife AB has a 1 year low of C$7.94 and a 1 year high of C$7.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.94.

AddLife AB (publ) Company Profile

AddLife AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment, consumables, and reagents primarily to healthcare sector, research, colleges, and universities, as well as the food and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates through Labtech and Medtech segments. The Labtech segment offers products, solutions, and services in the areas of diagnostics, and biomedical research and laboratory equipment for plastic consumables, cell biology, reagents, lab, and other instruments.

