Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Shares Acquired by Prospect Financial Services LLC

Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares during the quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC owned 1.86% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.53% of the company’s stock.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %
Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -1.74. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
