Acorn Creek Capital LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Acorn Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 10.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,596,000 after purchasing an additional 124,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 11.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 4,002,225 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $160,649,311.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 776,614,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,173,306,471.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,063.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 4,002,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $160,649,311.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 776,614,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,173,306,471.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,230,389 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,064,684. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.33. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

