Acorn Creek Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Acorn Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in AON by 52.7% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.06.

AON Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AON opened at $357.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $363.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.