Acorn Creek Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Acorn Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in AON by 52.7% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.06.
AON Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of AON opened at $357.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $363.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AON Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.
About AON
Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AON
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Cavco’s Future Looks Bright as Affordable Housing Demand Soars
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.