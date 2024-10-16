Acorn Creek Capital LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.6% of Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $166.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.57. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,926 shares of company stock worth $32,251,590 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

