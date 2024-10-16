Acorn Creek Capital LLC Acquires 3,606 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Acorn Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 6.6% of Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $245.90 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $177.54 and a 12 month high of $247.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.15 and a 200-day moving average of $224.31.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

