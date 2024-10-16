Achain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.14 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 42.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $2.14 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000725 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000905 BTC.

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

