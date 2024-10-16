ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ABM Industries from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ABM Industries from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:ABM opened at $53.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.97. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $38.48 and a 1-year high of $59.78.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 11,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $646,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,195,357.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,118,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in ABM Industries by 92.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 760,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,449,000 after purchasing an additional 364,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,207,000 after buying an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,032,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth $13,730,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

