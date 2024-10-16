AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.77 and last traded at $38.76, with a volume of 10265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.69.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AB Conservative Buffer ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of AB Conservative Buffer ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About AB Conservative Buffer ETF

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

