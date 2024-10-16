8,253 Shares in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG) Bought by FMA Wealth Management LLC

FMA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELGFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $14,766,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 18,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 1,237.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 206,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 190,887 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.57. 309,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,899. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.22. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

