640 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 640 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4,379.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,102,000 after acquiring an additional 870,010 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,668,386,000 after acquiring an additional 572,996 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $542,710,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 21.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,921,000 after buying an additional 294,784 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ASML by 11,084.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,784,000 after buying an additional 243,850 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $141.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $730.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,332,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,365. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $846.01 and a 200-day moving average of $923.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $288.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $573.86 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. ASML's revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ASML. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,202.00 to $1,207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,071.80.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

